Patrick Mahomes soaks up Spanish sun with wife Brittany, family

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are capturing memories under the ‘Mediterranean Sun’ with their crew.
The Mahomes have been spending a great time enjoying Europe with their kids this month.
Patrick and Brittany have made their current stop in Spain now and the couple has shared beautiful glimpses as they kickstarted their Spanish adventure.
Updating her Instagram account, the quarterback’s wife posted a series of photos along with her husband and children, Sterling and Bronze.
“Spain,” followed by a heart emoji, read the caption.
In the opening shot, the family of four were all smiles as they posed happily on the beautiful sandy beach.
The next snaps saw the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback strolling at a zoo with the kids while in the third one, the family smiled for the camera with Patrick carrying his daughter on shoulder.
As the slideshow went on, Brittany was seen wearing a matching swimsuit as Sterling and the final pair of images was reserved for the Mahomes couple.
“Pic #8 how every man should look at his wife!!!!!” an admirer expressed.
Whereas, a follower speculated, “Will the power couple be at the Eras Tour tomorrow in Dublin?”
To note, Brittany and Patrick had attended Swift’s Scotland concert of The Eras Tour earlier in June.