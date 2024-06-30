Sonam Kapoor shares fond memories with co-star Fawad Khan

Sonam Kapoor reminisced about her Khoobsurat memories with co star Fawad Khan.
On her Instagram stories this Saturday, the Sanju actress spread nostalgia by resharing sister Rhea Kapoor's poster from her 2014 hit film Khoobsurat.
In a heartfelt message she wrote, " We do miss you Fawad Khan."
With this movie, the mom of one surely reignited fond memories of the beloved film and the magical chemistry between the two stars.
This ain't the first time that Anil Kapoor's beloved daughter dropped heartwarming memories as back in April she set Facebook ablaze with carousel of pictures
Fawad Khan is the heartthrob of the Pakistani industry, who accepted many Bollywood offers and made a name there by working alongside the A- list celebrities.
He is now back on the small screens with more projects, leaving fans excited.
Lately, Sonam Kapoor graced the pop sensation Taylor Swift's star-studded Eras tour performance with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja as she shared a glimpse from the same.