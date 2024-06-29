Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship sparks concern

Trending

  June 29, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has sparked many concerns over the years.

The Suits actress has been accused of brainwashing Harry to the point he lost his personality.

During a conversation with GB News, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe expressed got candid about the Sussexes’ marriage.

He expressed his concerns about Meghan controlling the Spare author, "Well I think that when you look at the wedding and the public events that followed - an event in Nottingham and that event in London - she [Meghan] is the consummate actress, the consummate performer.”

The former staff member continued, "You could see the look in Harry's eyes saying 'hey look what I've got, it's amazing', but where did it all fall apart? Whether he is completely under her control, some people say that he is, I can't say that in all honesty."

According to Ken, something is “not quite right” in Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

He also claimed that Harry “is not happy” with his wife.

Ken continued, “If you look at him up until the point of his marriage, Harry was the joker. The most popular member of the Royal Family. Even more popular at that time than the late Her Majesty the Queen.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018.

