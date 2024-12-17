Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion

Jennifer Lopez faced an unexpected encounter during the promotion of her latest film, Unstoppable.
The Selena actress was hit with a controversial remark after her recent reunion with ex Ben Affleck.
Lopez was in L.A. on the weekend with Variety’s Senior Awards Editor, Clayton Davis for an interview after the screening of her recent movie.
In a clip shared by TMZ, Davis made a subtle remark about Jennifer Lopez's age, which left her fans a bit stunned.
While talking about her career and how long she has been in the industry, the host jokingly said that the Atlas actress was “getting up there”, the comment did not sit well with the audience.
One of Lopez's fans in the crowd could be heard saying, “Did he just say that?” off-camera while most of them just offered light chuckle.
J.Lo did not take the joke personally, she rather took used the opportunity to thank her fans for being so good to her throughout the last 30 years.
Jennifer Lopez latest movie Unstoppable revolves around the life of a wrestler Anthony Robles who was born with one leg and the hardships that comes with being a little different.
The movie released in December 2024 is set to mark its debut on Prime Video on January 16, 2025.