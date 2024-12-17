Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion

The American actress Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex-husband Ben Affleck in L.A. on Friday for their children play

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after reunion with ex-husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after reunion with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez faced an unexpected encounter during the promotion of her latest film, Unstoppable. 

The Selena actress was hit with a controversial remark after her recent reunion with ex Ben Affleck.

Lopez was in L.A. on the weekend with Variety’s Senior Awards Editor, Clayton Davis for an interview after the screening of her recent movie.

In a clip shared by TMZ, Davis made a subtle remark about Jennifer Lopez's age, which left her fans a bit stunned.

While talking about her career and how long she has been in the industry, the host jokingly said that the Atlas actress was “getting up there”, the comment did not sit well with the audience.

One of Lopez's fans in the crowd could be heard saying, “Did he just say that?” off-camera while most of them just offered light chuckle.

J.Lo did not take the joke personally, she rather took used the opportunity to thank her fans for being so good to her throughout the last 30 years.

Jennifer Lopez latest movie Unstoppable revolves around the life of a wrestler Anthony Robles who was born with one leg and the hardships that comes with being a little different.

The movie released in December 2024 is set to mark its debut on Prime Video on January 16, 2025.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis
Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post