Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to make baby announcement very soon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly one major announcement away from sending their fanbase into frenzy.
The loved-up couple, who have been inseparable since September 2023, is believed to have taken their romance a level higher, with first baby plans in the works.
A well-placed source close to the The Kansas City Chief and the 14-time Grammy winner has revealed to Heat magazine that Taylor has been feeling "broody" lately, and especially since her very close friend Abigail Anderson has embraced motherhood last year.
As per the insider, Taylor's "close friends are pretty sure that a baby is on the cards soon – everyone’s just waiting for the big announcement."
"She and Travis decided to start trying as soon as her tour was over," added the source.
Referring to the NFL player's brother Jason's born to be baby, the insider claimed, "Travis has already told his mum that she could get two grandchildren this year."
As per the source, Travis' mom Donna Kelce is now working on transforming the third floor of her home into a "baby wing" with the help of her favourite interior designer, Roxy Bijan.
Donna has also asked the 35-year-old to do the same at his Kansas City home, so everything is arranged in advance for the newborn and his girlfriend.
"Everyone’s most definitely on baby watch," revealed the source, adding, "They wouldn’t be surprised if there was an announcement in the immediate future."