Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Kanye West, who goes by the name Ye, has announced a new mental health issue after latest Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama.

Earlier this week, the couple made headlines after Bianca wore a “controversial” outfit at the red carpet, raising questions about the dress code for award shows.

Recently, Kanye opened up about his misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder during his appearance on podcast The Download.

The American rapper shared that his second wife suggested he get rediagnosed, “I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

He revealed that later on he got diagnosed with autism, “Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing. ‘I’ma wear this Trump hat because I like Trump in general.’ And then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point. And that’s my problem.”

Back in 2020, Kanye’s ex wife Kim Kardashian also acknowledged his struggles with mental health issues.

