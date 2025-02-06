Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night

Justin Bieber recently visited a clinic after enjoying a date night with Hailey Bieber in New York.
The Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, paid a visit to a wellness clinic, which offers a range of treatments for those who want to elevate their wellness routine.
As per Mail Online, he was pictured wearing a casual outfit for the visit.
Justin can be seen wearing baggy, beige combat trousers, paired with an oversized zip-up hoody.
To finish the look, he chose a blue hat paired with sunglasses.
As per the media outlet, the clinic he visited was Wall Street Bath, which is a Russian bathhouse with saunas, steam rooms and massage therapy.
Prior to his clinic visit, Justin was spotted enjoying a date night with wife Hailey.
On February 5, the lovebirds were spotted at Corner Store in Soho, New York City.
Ever since welcoming their baby Jack Blues Bieber, the couple has been spending time out of the public eye.
A source previously told People, "They’ve been trying to stay as low-key as they can since Jack arrived. They’re very excited but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them. They’ve had a lot of support.”
Hailey and Justin welcomed their son on August 22, 2024.