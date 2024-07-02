Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson shared a poignant statement reflecting on her relationship with Princess Diana.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Duchess of York marked her “dear friend” Princess Diana's 63rd birthday by sharing a snap of the pair standing stand-by-side on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1990.
In a shared snap, Fergie and Diana were photographed on the palace’s balcony as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain over thirty years ago.
She wrote in a caption, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you.”
Ferguson added, “I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”
To note, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson became royal sisters-in-law through their respective weddings to the future King Charles and Prince Andrew, however, they had been close friends since they were young.
Princess Diana sadly lost her life in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.