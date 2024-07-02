Royal

Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana

  July 02, 2024
Sarah Ferguson shared a poignant statement reflecting on her relationship with Princess Diana.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Duchess of York marked her “dear friend” Princess Diana's 63rd birthday by sharing a snap of the pair standing stand-by-side on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1990.

In a shared snap, Fergie and Diana were photographed on the palace’s balcony as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain over thirty years ago.

She wrote in a caption, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you.”

Ferguson added, “I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”


To note, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson became royal sisters-in-law through their respective weddings to the future King Charles and Prince Andrew, however, they had been close friends since they were young.

Princess Diana sadly lost her life in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party
Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans
Princess Anne shares 'regretful' message after hospitalization
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
King Charles 'booking tickets' to visit Prince Harry next month
Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he 'doesn't exist anymore'
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry's absence on mom Diana's birthday
Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia
King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle's wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry
Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?
Meghan Markle to 'call favours' from Priyanka Chopra and 'Suits' co-stars