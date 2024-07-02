Trending

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship already ended?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been done

  July 02, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is in utter trouble as reports came that it has already been ‘over for months.’

Amid their divorce rumors, the source told Page Six that The Mother star and the Gone Girl actor have been done for the last few months.

But Affleck is still “very protective of Jennifer,” a source told the news outlet.

On Monday, the outlet also reported that the A-listers are selling pieces of art from their $60 million Beverly Hills home, which is also on the market

The rumors of their divorce were sparked in early May when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband.

After their divorce, InTouch revealed that Lopez and Affleck were in therapy to work on their marital issues.

“Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” a source told the outlet.

To note, Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004.

After postponing their wedding "due to the excessive media attention" that surrounded the pair at the time, they called it quits on their engagement in January 2004.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022.

