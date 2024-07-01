Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Abhishek Bachchan watched the newly release magnum opus Kalki 2898AD with his father Amitabh Bachchan in the wee hours of 30th June.
The Goodbye actor took to his blog and expressed his own two cents after watching the film and also revealed that he saw the final cut of the Nag Ashwin directorial for the very first time.
“Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress ..” the megastar wrote in his blog.
At the same time, he even shared a couple of pictures of his son, who appeared mind-blown.
Taking to twitter, formerly X, the Ghoomer star also gave his feedback on the Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer.
He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD = ‘Wow!”
Shraddha Kapoor also saw the movie and hailed Amitabh Bachchan for his stellar performance on her Instagram handle.
“Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf..."
In the next slide she posted a picture of the 81-year-old and penned, ‘Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf’ with a fire and salute emoji.
Even the netizens could not stop gushing over the thriller.
Kalki 2898AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.