Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Amitabh Bachchan makes waves after his stellar performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan makes waves after his stellar performance in Kalki 2898AD
Amitabh Bachchan makes waves after his stellar performance in 'Kalki 2898AD' 

Abhishek Bachchan watched the newly release magnum opus Kalki 2898AD with his father Amitabh Bachchan in the wee hours of 30th June. 

The Goodbye actor took to his blog and expressed his own two cents after watching the film and also revealed that he saw the final cut of the Nag Ashwin directorial for the very first time.

“Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress ..” the megastar wrote in his blog.

At the same time, he even shared a couple of pictures of his son, who appeared mind-blown.

Taking to twitter, formerly X, the Ghoomer star also gave his feedback on the Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer.

He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD = ‘Wow!”

Shraddha Kapoor also saw the movie and hailed Amitabh Bachchan for his stellar performance on her Instagram handle.

“Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf..."

In the next slide she posted a picture of the 81-year-old and penned, ‘Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf’ with a fire and salute emoji.

Even the netizens could not stop gushing over the thriller.

Kalki 2898AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. 

Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’

Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Abhishek Bachchan reviews dad Amitabh Bachchan's recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue

Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

Entertainment News

Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Killer Mike dedicates his BET Award to ‘black people’
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Usher addresses ex-wife Tameka Foster in BET Awards monologue
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Yumna Zaidi drops BTS flaunting Zarnab and Munna's sizzling chemistry
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Kareena Kapoor enjoys calm evening as Saif Ali Khan turns photographer
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Aiman Khan blesses feeds in her 'desi girl era'
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Here's why
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Dakota Johnson cheers for fiancé Chris Martin during Glastonbury festival
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Salman Khan congratulates Team India with special post
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Kerry Washington feels ‘honored’ to star in 'Knives Out 3': ‘I'm thrilled’
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Rihanna playfully teases A$AP Rocky in new hilarious video: Watch
Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song
Rachel Leviss opens up about split with Matthew Dunn after brief romance