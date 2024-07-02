Princess Beatrice chucks heart to husband Edoardo Mapelli at Kings of Leon concert

Princess Beatrice was a buzzing bee in love exchanging romantic glances with husband Edoardo Mapelli at King of Leon’s concert at Hyde Park.
As the rock band electrified its crowd with a thundering performance, the couple was seen snuggled up, enjoying their time alone in a private corner.
According to photos obtained by Mirror, they were whispering to each other lightly while slowly swaying back and forth to the blasting songs.
At one point, Princess Beatrice even shyly laughed at what seemed like a sweet little joke cracked by Edoardo Mapelli.
Even present at King of Leon’s after party, the duo was observed tightly locked into the same gentle pose, choosing to spend the evening with no one else.
But they didn’t stay in this lovey-dovey position all the while.
Caught on a video, Princess Beatrice let herself loose to the music group’s rolling chants, including the 2008 hit, Use Somebody.
She sang her heart out to their hits during the British Summer Time festival, and Edoardo Mapelli didn’t stay behind in doing the same.
Having attended plenty of their gigs, they apparently are King of Leon’s huge fans.