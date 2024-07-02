King Charles launches another product before Meghan Markle

King Charles is seemingly down for upstaging Meghan Markle as he has once again stolen the spotlight by launching a product before her.
According to Marca, Your Majesty unveiled jars of organic honey priced at £25, the bottles for which are sourced from his personal Highgrove House and Gardens.
This came amid ripe reports of Meghan Markle preparing to introduce an organic rosé wine through her brand American Riviera Orchard into the market on the very same day.
The unexpected timing clash has got royal observers speculating that King Charles is playing a shrewd game to beat the Duchess of Sussex as their feud keeps reaching another high every month.
During the weekend, Your Majesty had thrown another punch by floating Buckingham Palace pet goods, which is something Meghan Markle has been working on with her own lifestyle brand for a while now.
And, now, he has set Highgrove Royal Estate Honey into motion as a premium commodity with “distinctive lime flavor,” calling it a “beautifully delicate” taste.
A few hours later, the Duchess of Sussex indeed rolled out her first public American Riviera Orchard good, and it was in fact an organic wine with a sweet rosé flavor.