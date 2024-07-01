World

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Multiple suicide bombing attacks were carried out in Nigeria over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Nigerian suicide bombing claimed 30 lives, leaving over 100 injured
Nigerian suicide bombing claimed 30 lives, leaving over 100 injured

Multiple suicide bombing attacks in Nigeria over the weekend have killed at least 30 people and left more than 100 injured.

Three of the Saturday's suicide attacks took place in Gwoza town, informed the Borno State police spokesman Nahum Kenneth Daso on Sunday, June 30.

According to ABC News, the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, told journalists that the first attack on Saturday was carried out by the woman.

Timta said, “The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman who sneaked with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza; she detonated her improvised explosive devices (IEDs), killing herself and many people.”

The Emir further added, “A few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony... nearby and detonated improvised explosive devices, and as (I) am talking to you now, the third explosion just occurred (a) few minutes ago with more casualties.”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attacks in the country, assuring that his administration is taking necessary measures for the security of its citizens.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday

Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

World News

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Hamas chief meets Turkish intelligence head for Gaza cease-fire talks
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
US proposes 'new language' to bridge Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Massoud Pezeshkian emerges strong in Iran's presidential election runoff
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Wildfire rages in forest near Athens amid strong winds
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Trump calls Biden ‘bad, weak Palestinian’ in first presidential debate
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Iranians vote for new president after Ebrahim Raisi's tragic death
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Biden's first presidential debate with Trump sparks criticism
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Asia's capital cities sizzle as heatwave intensifies: Details Inside