Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Multiple suicide bombing attacks in Nigeria over the weekend have killed at least 30 people and left more than 100 injured.
Three of the Saturday's suicide attacks took place in Gwoza town, informed the Borno State police spokesman Nahum Kenneth Daso on Sunday, June 30.
According to ABC News, the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, told journalists that the first attack on Saturday was carried out by the woman.
Timta said, “The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman who sneaked with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza; she detonated her improvised explosive devices (IEDs), killing herself and many people.”
The Emir further added, “A few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony... nearby and detonated improvised explosive devices, and as (I) am talking to you now, the third explosion just occurred (a) few minutes ago with more casualties.”
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attacks in the country, assuring that his administration is taking necessary measures for the security of its citizens.