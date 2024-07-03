Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra has called out his social media fam amidst rising scams linked to his name.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Student of the Year actor issued a warning through his Instagram account against ongoing scams being done, exploiting his name.

“It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money,” read the first part of the post.

The notice further noted the Shershaah actor assuring everyone that neither he nor his family or team support any of this.

He also urged his admirers to exercise caution when dealing with such matters and if they come across such suspicious requests, they must report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information.

“My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities,” red the last part.

“Big Love and Hug!” concluded the note.


In a related news, a fan of Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and opened up that she was defrauded of INR 50 lacs by the admins of the actor’s fan page.

The fan page asked her to pay weekly charges to get insider information of the actor. She spoke about how a they asked her for financial aid to save Malhotra for which she paid about INR 50 lacs.

