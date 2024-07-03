Royal

Prince William joins King Charles for Royal Week in Scotland without Princess Kate

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William together for Royal Week in Scotland

Prince William is set to join King Charles for Royal Week in Scotland, marking a significant family presence as Queen Camilla is honoured with the country's highest accolade.

As per PEOPLE, the Prince of Wales joined his father, the British Monarc the Queen, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh on July 03 for the Thistle Service at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh during Royal Week.

The Order of the Thistle, Scotland's highest order of chivalry, took place on the second day of the King's annual working week, which is devoted to engaging the local population in a celebration of culture, accomplishment, and community.

St. Giles' Cathedral hosted this ceremony to officially induct Queen Camilla and Prince Edward into the Order of the Thistle, where they will join Sir Geoff Palmer, Baroness Black of Strome, and Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws as new members.

The Royal Company of Archers established a Guard of Honour, which saluted the King and Queen with great fanfare on July 2, marking the start of the Thistle Service.

This year, Royal Week is unusually shortened due to the July 4 general election in the United Kingdom.

To note, the Princess of Wales will not join the Royal Family during Royal Week as she continues receiving cancer treatment. 

