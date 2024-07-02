Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win

Sports

  • July 02, 2024
Rohit Sharma has opened up about the reason behind eating the piece of Barbados pitch after the historic win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The celebration of the Men in Blue after winning the trophy clearly represents how much they waited for this moment.

The opening batsman, after winning the title after 13 years for his country, lay on the ground and pounded it several times.

According to Hindustan Times, after celebrating the win with hugs, tears, and dance moves, Sharma walked towards the pitch, plucked a piece, and put it in his mouth.


In a video posted by BCCI on Tuesday, July 2, the Indian skipper revealed, “You know... I was feeling the moment when I went to the pitch because that pitch gave us this. We played on that particular pitch, and we won the game on that particular ground as well. I will remember that ground forever in my life, and that pitch as well. So, I wanted to have a piece of it with me.”

“So yeah, those moments are very, very special. And the place where all our dreams come true, I wanted something of it. That was the feeling behind it,” he added.

Additionally, Sharma, in a post-match press conference, announced his retirement from the T20 internationals. However, he will still represent his country in ODI and test matches.

