Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date at tennis game  

Kylie Jenner was spotted watching the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament alongside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Shortly after losing the Oscar nomination to The Brutalist star Adrien Brody last week, the Dune 2 actor has decided to spend quality time with his billionaire girlfriend.
Kylie and Timothée attended the match in Indian Wells, California on, Sunday, March 9 to watch the final tennis match.
For the outing, the makeup mogul was seen wearing a red crop top which she paired with matching pants, while the Wonka actor was in a casual white shirt with coordinated leather pants.
According to Mail Online, Kylie's elder sister and popular supermodel, Kendall Jenner, was also photographed witnessing the intense match between Holger Rune of Denmark and Ugo Humbert.
The couple, who initially sparked dating speculations in 2023, shared plenty of PDA-filled moments while watching a tennis match.
Another viral photo showed the mother-of-two holding Timothée's face and pulling him toward her for a gentle kiss.
This sighting of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner came after they made a joint appearance at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025.