Beyoncé receives heartfelt wish from King Charles for Grammy win

King Charles honored Beyoncé for philanthropic work and Grammy success in 'The King's Music Room'

  March 10, 2025
Beyoncé is receiving royal praises from King Charles!

The monarch of the United Kingdom has honoured the Single Ladies singer for her philanthropic work and Grammy success.

In his special Apple Music radio show, The King’s Music Room, that released on March 10, King Charles heaped praises on many artists including, Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue.

While speaking in his show, recorded at Buckingham Palace, the 76-years-old monarch extended his heartfelt gratitude towards Beyoncé for her outstanding contribution in Prince’s, and now, the King’s Trust, as his favourite song of the singer, Crazy In Love(feat. Jay-Z), played in the background.

King Charles also congratulated Beyoncé on her historic Grammy win last month.

She won the best album title for her eighth album, Cowboy Carter, at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2.

“I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work," she said in her award acceptance speech.

Beyoncé further added, "I want to dedicate this to [country music pioneer] Ms. Martell. And I hope we just keep pushing forward. Opening doors. God bless ya’ll. Thank you so much."

The King’s Music Room is now available to watch for free on Apple Music 1.

