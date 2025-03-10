Selena Gomez teases huge announcement about her and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has built the hype with a major announcement!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, March 9, the Call Me When You Break Up hitmaker shared an exciting video in which she teased a “rare” surprise for fans that is related to the songstress herself and her fiancé Benny Blanco.
In the clip, Selena was seen wearing a white shirt and radiated glow in nude makeup, with her hair styled in loose curls.
Announcing a huge surprise for fans, the Scared of Loving You singer teased that as her upcoming album with Benny is just 12 days away from the release, she will be sharing her and the American record producer’s 12 “rare memories” with the fans, one each day.
“Hey guys! It’s Selena. Since my new album with Benny, I Said I Love You First, is about our past, present, and future, I thought it would be fun to give away some ‘rare’ memories I’ve kept over the years, every day until our album comes out,” she stated in the clip.
The singer continued, “You’ve stuck with me for so long and with this album that we wanted to give you something special. Stay tuned for the updates.”
“Welcome to 12 days of Really Rare Stuff,” the Rare Beauty founder further teased in the caption.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s forthcoming album is slated to release on March 21, 2025.