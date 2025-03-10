Paris Hilton celebrates National Barbie Day with 'incredible' women 

Paris Hilton has celebrated the 2025 National Barbie Day alongside her close pals and fellow artists.
The mother-of-two took to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 9, to pay a heartfelt gratitude to the women close to her heart.
In the viral footage, Paris showcased how perfectly she has been fulfilling her social duties while being a mom and businesswoman.
The video clip is a tribute to all the significant women in her life who have supported and inspired her, especially during challenging times.
In addition to The Simple Life actress' co-star Nichole Richie, the popular singer Meghan Trainor and rapper Megan Thee Stallion were also spotted in the heartwarming video.
"From day one, my girls have been my biggest inspiration, my support system, and my forever Barbies. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their love, strength, and friendship," Paris penned a moving caption for her post.
She concluded by writing, "Grateful every day, but especially on #NationalBarbieDay, for these incredible women who make life so beautiful. And thank you, @barbie, for showing the world that girls can do anything."
As Paris Hilton's post gained popularity on social media, her fans and admirers began flooding the comments section with their loving wishes.