Royal

Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter ‘hurt’ Prince Charles

Prince Harry penned ‘deeply personal’ letter to King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Prince Harry has written a "deeply personal" letter to his father King Charles in which he made drop bombshell revelations.

Ahead of his return to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral, the Spare author tried to write a letter after a "complete communication breakdown" with the royal family.

His majesty was deeply hurt by Harry’s words.

An insider told Daily Record, “Truth be told, Harry didn't really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone. He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven't exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.”

“There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person's mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral," the source explained.

For the unversed, Prince Harry is set to receive the ESPY award on July 11 for his Invictus Games initiative.

