Prince Harry feels embarrassed as ESPY dismissal petition hits 50k signatures

Prince Harry will be honored with 2024 ESPY award for his Invictus Games initiative on July 11

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024


Prince Harry’s ESPY award backlash has turned into a movement to dismiss his nomination.

A petition reached 50k signatures to revoke the Spare author’s nomination.

The NFL star Pat Tillman’s mother raised concerns about honoring Harry with the ESPN award, which was named after her son.

Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Harry was going to be honored with the award for his work for the veteran community through the Invictus Games.

On the other hand, ESPN released a statement to defend the Duke of Sussex.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world”

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen and Caitlin Clark were the previous winners of the award.

