Kate Middleton's parents grace Wimbledon amid organizers hope for her attendance

Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton appeared at Wimbledon, while organisers remain hopeful that she will uphold her tournament tradition despite undergoing cancer treatment.
As per the report, the Princess of Wales' parents attended day four of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament on Thursday, July 4.
However, Princess Kate did not join her parents at Wimbledon as she continues undergoing chemotherapy amid her cancer diagnosis.
The Princess of Wales's attendance is still in question but she consistently attends the yearly competition and is well-known for presenting trophies as part of her role as the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's patron.
Although she has not yet made an appearance, organisers of Wimbledon are apparently confident that she will carry on the tradition this year.
In June, Kate made her first public appearance in six months as she attended Trooping the Colour event, which is King Charles' birthday parade.
She attended the event with her husband, Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.