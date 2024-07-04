Taylor Lautner's wife reveals her brave battle with terrifying breast cancer scare

Trending

Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, recently faced a harrowing health scare as she battled a "terrifying" breast cancer scare.

While conversing at the Squeeze podcast, Dome revealed that she underwent an ultrasound earlier this year after finding a lump on her breast, which turned out not to be cancerous.

She shared, "I'm showering, washing my body, soaping myself up," adding, "and I felt this lump on my boob, and I paused for a second, and was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And then I like pressed on it again and started to feel it and there was this hard lump there."

Expressing her shock, Dome stated, “I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze," adding, "Feeling something that is foreign in your body, especially there, it was terrifying and I just kind of immediately started balling...Both the dogs actually heard me crying and they both like ran into the bathroom."

Lautner sensed something bizarre, and shared his reaction, “I came into the kitchen," adding, "I immediately could tell something was wrong. You were just acting, I don't know, different but sad."

The Twilight star continued, "I just said to you, 'What's wrong?’ or 'Is everything OK?’ And then you just started crying. When you told me, I was terrified, because it's just hard for your mind not to go to the worst place."

After seeing the gynaecologist first, Tay was directed to a breast centre where she had an ultrasound, which revealed that she was clear.

To note Lautner and Dome tied the knot in November 2022 after one-year of their engagement at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, Calif. 

