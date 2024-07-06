Sports

Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit

Portugal's Euro 2024 journey ended in heartbreak as they lost to France 5-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals

Portugal's Euro 2024 journey ended in heartbreak as they lost to France 5-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals, halting Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for another international trophy.

At the age of 39, there was speculation that this might be Ronaldo's final game for the national team.

Despite the disappointment, Portugal's coach Roberto Martinez stated that no decisions regarding Ronaldo's international retirement have been made.

Martinez stated during a press briefing, "Everything is too raw. We are still suffering the defeat. There's no individual decisions at this point."

CR7, the highest-scoring player in international football with 130 goals in 212 appearances, failed to score in Euro 2024 apart from shootouts.

He was criticized for his performances, notably missing a penalty against Slovenia and crying after the defeat to France.

Martinez emphasized it was too early to discuss Ronaldo's future with the national team.

He added, "It's too early and emotional after the match to discuss that, and no individual decisions have been made."

The game also saw veteran defender Pepe in tears, consoled by Ronaldo.

This was the second consecutive quarter-final exit for Portugal in a major tournament, following their loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now return to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the next season with Al-Nassr.

However, he has expressed a desire to continue playing, aiming to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when he will be 41 years old.

