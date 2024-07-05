Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post

Sabrina Carpenter is on her way to ‘take on the world!’
From Espresso’s success to Short n’ Sweet being all sold out, Carpenter has a lot to celebrate with the fans. The Nonsense singer took it to her Instagram handle and expressed excitement to the recent success.
“And just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!!” penned the Prfct singer.
Buzzing with anticipation, she further noted, “I can’t wait to see you on the road.”
Along with the sweet caption, the Let Me Move You singer shared a slideshow of photos from which the first picture saw her in a shining green outfit in her lavish drawing room.
The slideshow’s second picture was the poster of the singer’s Short n’ Sweet Tour that had all the concert dates mentioned on it with a bold “Sold Out” tag.
In the third image, Van Leeuwen’s limited edition Espresso Ice Cream cups can be seen while the fourth one was a 7 day charts which mentioned Carpenter’s Espresso topping it.
Next up, was Carpenter’s another photo as she posed on some stairs while the last one featured a musical room with a piano and a long slide.
The Skinny Dipping singer shared a clip of rapper Ice Spice who titled Espresso as “song of the summer.”
Sabrina Carpenter will embark on her Short n’ Sweet journey in Columbus on September 23, 2024.