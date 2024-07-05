Kendrick Lamar reportedly takes dig at Drake with ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar has seemingly taken a dig at Drake with his latest hit track, Not Like Us.
The American rapper dedicated another single to his ongoing feud with Drake.
The music video began with Kendrick knocking on a door as Tommy the Clown open an eye hole and asks for the password.
In the next shot, the rapper whispered “I see dead people,” which is both a reference to The Sixth Sense and the suggestion that Drake has lost the beef so spectacularly that he’s dead.
His music video received thousands of likes and comments from fans.
A fan wrote, “NOT HIM DOING 17 (not 18) "PUSH UPS" . ALL OF HIS LINES AND MOVES ARE LAYERED AS HELL!!!”
“Never seen someone diss so good they win the battle, destroy a career, destroy a brand, destroy all artists in the band, dispel claims made by the other artist, create a celebration, unite a coast, unite people internationally and get crowned the king. Good lord K-Dot Yaga! RIP,” another noted.
A third noted, “KENDRICK CALLING DRAKE A COLONIZER AND RELEASING THIS VIDEO ON THE INDEPENDENCE DAY IS WILDDD.”