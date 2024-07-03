Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan special celebration with kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a special celebration with their children, Archie and Lilibet.
As per the report of Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate Independence Day marks on July 04, with their close ones, including their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Americans celebrate this day each year Americans on July 4 as the day they became independent from British rule in the 18th century.
To note, the couple who live in America after stepping down from royal duties, previously celebrated the occasion both in their hometown and in other states.
Meanwhile, this date also holds a special place in Harry's heart as one of his first dates with the Suits alum on the Fourth of July back in 2016.
Prince Harry also wrote about the date in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.
He stated, “This time I was already there - waiting. Smiling. Proud of myself. [Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.'”
Harry added, “A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?' 'No, no, don’t shake it!' We both laughed.”
He continued, "She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing."