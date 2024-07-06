Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career

Kate Middleton has paid a small tribute to professional player Andy Murray as his Wimbledon career has drawn to a gracious conclusion.
She hasn’t made an appearance at the tennis tournament this year, but is surely keeping up with every development from its buzzing arena!
Bidding farewell to the sports star after he winded up his final match on Thursday, the Princess of Wales dedicated a message to him through her Instagram story.
She wrote, “An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud, Andy Murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you!”
Kate Middleton ended her note by signing it off with the initial of her first name, “C.”
Andy Murray’s last Wimbledon session became a surprise one since his last shot was supposed to be in a mixed doubles clash with Emma Raducanu, who shockingly pulled out of the battle today, on Saturday.
According to Hello Magazine, the athlete crashed out of the Thursday’s doubles battle with a pending retirement, making his deliveries in the Wimbledon stadium come to an emotional end.
As an ode, Andy Murray was treated by the organizers playing a powerful montage of highlights from his previous duels.