Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her 'silly woman'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024
Queen Elizabeth bickered with husband Prince Philip like a very normal couple as they spent time together in a long pandemic lockdown.

As narrated by a royal aide, once things got to the point that she had to throw in a reminder that would’ve left him without any comebacks.

According to Mirror, Prince Philip snapped at his wife of 73 years one time by saying, “Oh, do shut up, you silly woman!”

In her response, the late Monarch quickly retorted, “I am not a silly woman. I am the Queen.”

This was overheard by some other royal helpers around the duo as well.

Many experts say that it was a very witty reply that immediately reminded her spouse where he got his title from.

Since Queen Elizabeth was the reigning leader of United Kingdom at that time, Prince Philip got to be the prince consort just because of marrying her!

He enjoyed the deluxe life of a royal, including tight security protocols, a stay in the grand Buckingham Palace, highly regarded respect, invitations to posh events, and other such exclusive deals.

Although the response from Queen Elizabeth didn’t sound as profound in conversation, it served as a light cue of a much deeper meaning.

Royal News

Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery
Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why
Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move
Prince William accidentally shares major news about Princess Anne's accident
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
Kate Middleton's parents grace Wimbledon amid organizers hope for her attendance
Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle’s royal star member
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton’s help each day
King Charles stripped off from voting in general election