Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again

  • July 06, 2024
Zac Efron’s alleged plastic surgeries have set the internet buzzing once again.

Once the childhood sweetheart who became everyone’s favorite-looking teenager with his blue eyes, button nose, and rosy cheeks has lost the “look charm” now.

Various rumors say that it’s because the actor has been going through the knife, seemingly from his ever-changing jawline, which is visible in the recent film, A Family Affair.

But as per his own claims, these continuous appearance changes come from a 2013 accident, where he “slipped over a pair of socks, landing on granite” with a smashed chin.

Addressing the matter, plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Solomos told Daily Mail, “As a young boy Zac Efron appears to have more of an oval shaped face which is a combination of square and round.”

In 2005, he still had those noticeable boyish features with soft eyes and full cheeks that swooned fans away.

His face however started to change mightily as soon as 2015 hit – the asymmetry went away, many facial features became prominent, and people started noticing slight changes.

Fast forward to 2021, the star found himself trapped in a loop of cosmetic procedures accusations after he started trending on Twitter with “a new face.”

Yet, Zac Efron has rubbished all rumors while insisting that the 2013 accident keeps changing his facial muscles by “compensating” for his jaw.

