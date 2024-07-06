Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again

Emma Watson has been spotted holding the intense gaze of a rumored romance partner once more.
Now being called a “mystery man,” the guy had very locked eyes with her in a very smitten manner at Gail’s Bakery in Jericho.
According to Mail Online, they had stopped by the site on Friday, July 5, grabbing some snacks.
An onlooker even confirmed the supposed couple’s appearance, saying that Emma Watson has got a “nice vibe” with her alleged bespectacled boyfriend.
But other customers in the shop didn’t disturb their privacy despite having identified the Harry Potter star.
The witness shared, “They were chatting together in the queue. I couldn't hear what they were saying, apart from when she ordered – an espresso, a cake and a juice, or something similar.”
“She didn’t seem to try to be hiding herself, was just queuing with him normally. Nobody really reacted to her, but I could see people in the shop recognized her,” they added.
Just earlier this week, Emma Watson was pictured exchanging quite a steamy lip to lip with a bearded man on a street.
According to several media portals, he was the same guy who was photographer with her at the bakery yesterday.