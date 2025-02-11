Princess Anne loses key royal duty to Kate Middleton

King Charles has "not permitted" Princess Anne to perform a royal privilege, which Kate Middleton already have.
The monarch has allowed the Princess of Wales to issue Royal Warrants, which makes her only the fourth current royal with this authority.
Kate, 43, joins King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales in being able to bestow these honours to suppliers of goods and services to the royal household.
This decision marks another addition to Catherine’s royal responsibilities, with Royal Warrants being the most honourable recognitions a person can get from monarchy.
A royal royal commentator Brian Hoey told Mail, "The late Queen did not allow [King Charles's] then-wife, Princess Diana, to award any warrants. Instead, she used to send hand-written notes in recognition of excellent service, which were equally cherished by the recipients.”
The expert then highlighted how Anne does not have this privilege, despite being the “ hardest working member of the Royal Family."
Brian explained, "Princess Anne is not permitted to send warrants, even though she is, arguably, the hardest working member of the Royal Family."
Notably, companies granted a warrant by Kate will be entitled to display "By Royal Appointment to Catherine Princess of Wales" on their stationery and buildings.