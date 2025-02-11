Sports

Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut

Lakers' new duo LeBron James and Luka Doncic left no doubt about their partnership with a victory

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut
Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut

Luka Doncic was introduced last by the Los Angeles Lakers for their match against the Utah Jazz, a position reserved for LeBron James.

As per Associated Press, Doncic's Lakers debut was short and phenomenal on Monday night, making fans more excited for his upcoming games in a golden uniform.

The Slovenian player scored 14 points in just 23 minutes, falling into a perfect rhythm with the rest of his teammates in his first match.

With the help of Doncic and James, Los Angeles came out victorious with 132-113 against the Utah Jazz.

"I was a little nervous before, I (don't remember) the last time I was nervous before the game. But once I stepped on the court again, it was fun. Just being out there, it felt amazing," Doncis told the press.

The No. 77 played after nearly seven weeks of absence due to injury, proving his skills once again after Mavericks shocked the sports world by trading their NBA scoring champion to Lakers just 10 days ago. 

Furthermore, the 25-year-old marked his Lakers journey with a generous act of donating $500,000 to fire recovery efforts in areas affected by LA wildfires.

"Its been so sad to see and learn about the damage from the wildfires as I landed in LA," Doncic wrote on his Luka Doncic Foundation's socia media.

He continued, "I can't beleive it, and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends."

Luka Doncic signed his note with, "Your new neighbour."

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr. makes special mention of his toddler son at Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs consider major shift to boost offensive lineup
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Belinda Bencic gets ‘emotional’ after winning debut title as mother
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates first milestone after turning 40