Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut

Luka Doncic was introduced last by the Los Angeles Lakers for their match against the Utah Jazz, a position reserved for LeBron James.
As per Associated Press, Doncic's Lakers debut was short and phenomenal on Monday night, making fans more excited for his upcoming games in a golden uniform.
The Slovenian player scored 14 points in just 23 minutes, falling into a perfect rhythm with the rest of his teammates in his first match.
With the help of Doncic and James, Los Angeles came out victorious with 132-113 against the Utah Jazz.
"I was a little nervous before, I (don't remember) the last time I was nervous before the game. But once I stepped on the court again, it was fun. Just being out there, it felt amazing," Doncis told the press.
The No. 77 played after nearly seven weeks of absence due to injury, proving his skills once again after Mavericks shocked the sports world by trading their NBA scoring champion to Lakers just 10 days ago.
Furthermore, the 25-year-old marked his Lakers journey with a generous act of donating $500,000 to fire recovery efforts in areas affected by LA wildfires.
"Its been so sad to see and learn about the damage from the wildfires as I landed in LA," Doncic wrote on his Luka Doncic Foundation's socia media.
He continued, "I can't beleive it, and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends."
Luka Doncic signed his note with, "Your new neighbour."