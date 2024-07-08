World

Tropical Storm Beryl hits Texas with strong winds and heavy rain

The storm's impact led to oil port closures, hundreds of flight cancellations, and widespread power outages

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024


Tropical Storm Beryl brought strong winds and heavy rain to Texas on Monday, July 8.

The storm's impact was felt keenly, causing the closure of oil ports, the cancellation of hundreds of flights, and power outages for over 2 million homes and businesses.

As per Reuters, Beryl, initially classified as a Category 5 hurricane weakened as it moved inland from the coastal town of Matagorda, affecting areas such as Houston.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Beryl had caused dangerous storm surges and heavy rainfall.

The storm, which previously caused significant damage in Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, resulted in at least 11 deaths and widespread destruction.

In Texas, one person died after a tree fell on a house, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The energy industry in Texas, a major producer of U.S. oil and natural gas, prepared for the storm by slowing refining activity and evacuating some production sites.

The NHC warned of ongoing life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds.

Cities such as Galveston, Sargent, Lake Jackson, and Freeport experienced strong gusts and heavy rain.

In Houston, fallen trees blocked roads, and some areas experienced flooding.

Beryl, now a Category 1 hurricane, was expected to weaken rapidly as it moved inland, becoming a tropical depression by Tuesday.

Located about 20 miles west of Houston, the storm had sustained winds of `75 mph and was moving at 12 mph.

It was projected to move through eastern Texas, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and the Ohio Valley over the next few days.

Accuweather warned of possible tornadoes and flash flooding in areas as far north as Detroit.

Tropical Storm Beryl hits Texas with strong winds and heavy rain

Tropical Storm Beryl hits Texas with strong winds and heavy rain
Italy plans 'major' investment in new Eurofighter jets

Italy plans 'major' investment in new Eurofighter jets
Chrissy Teigen reminisces recent getaway with John Legend and kids: ‘Love you Mexico’

Chrissy Teigen reminisces recent getaway with John Legend and kids: ‘Love you Mexico’
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives

Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives

World News

Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Italy plans 'major' investment in new Eurofighter jets
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Russian missile attack kills 31 in Ukraine, hits children's hospital in Kyiv
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
France's far-right surges in parliamentary run-off amid 'high voter' Turnout
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Heavy rains trigger landslides and flash floods in Nepal, 11 killed, 8 missing
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Keir Starmer to scrap 'Rwanda asylum plan' in first policy announcement
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's newly elected president?
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Deadly tornado in eastern China kills 5, at least 100 injured
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?