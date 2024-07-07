Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’

Kate Winslet is grieving for the significant loss of film producer Jon Landau, who passed away on July 5.
In a textual interview with Deadline on Saturday, she remembered him as “the kindest and best of men,” recalling their time together on the Titanic set.
“He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people,” the actor said.
Kate Winslet added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family. He was always full of smiles, gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”
Next to her was James Cameron, also signing up for the exclusive interview.
He chipped in his own experience with Jon Landau after having worked as his producing partner for a very long time.
The filmmaker expressed, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce…”
“His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique,” James Cameron remembered.