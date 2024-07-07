Hollywood

Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’

Kate Winslet, James Cameron pay tribute to Titanic producer Jon Landau

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Kate Winslet, James Cameron pay tribute to Titanic producer Jon Landau
Kate Winslet, James Cameron pay tribute to Titanic producer Jon Landau

Kate Winslet is grieving for the significant loss of film producer Jon Landau, who passed away on July 5.

In a textual interview with Deadline on Saturday, she remembered him as “the kindest and best of men,” recalling their time together on the Titanic set.

“He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people,” the actor said.

Kate Winslet added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family. He was always full of smiles, gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

Next to her was James Cameron, also signing up for the exclusive interview.

He chipped in his own experience with Jon Landau after having worked as his producing partner for a very long time.

The filmmaker expressed, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce…”

“His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique,” James Cameron remembered.

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread

Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals

Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

Hollywood News

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Taylor Swift’s ‘bloody corpse’ TV cameo scares fans as it resurfaces
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kendrick Lamar reportedly takes dig at Drake with ‘Not Like Us’
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth