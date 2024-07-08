Taylor Swift’s pal Ice Spice stands up for her amid booing at festival

Hollywood

Taylor Swift’s friend Ice Spice clapped back at the audience as they were booing at the festival.

On Sunday, Ice can be seen clapping back at the audience during her set at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival in Austria in the viral video.

As the American rapper began to sing Karma (a song she collaborated on with Taylor), the audience started booing and making thumbs-down gestures.

Taylor released the Midnights track remix for Karma last year and opened up about working with Ice.

She said in an audio clip in May 2023, "Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things.”

"She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,' " the Cruel Summer crooner added.

The duo also performed the hit track at the New Jersey stop of Taylor’s Eras Tour concert.

Ice shared in a statement, "When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.' " 

George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2