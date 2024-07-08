‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley

Barbie starlet Margot Robbie is seemingly pregnant and her husband Tom Ackerley are seemingly
An insider exclusively told PEOPLE that the Suicide Squad actress is expecting her first baby after she was photographed with Tom carefully boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como.
Margot and her partner met for the first time on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française back in 2013.
Tom was an assistant director back then and the renowned actress was in front of the camera.
Margot and Tom exchanged the wedding vows in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.
She previously told The Times the secret of her blockbuster movies.
"You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it or how it will be received," Margot talked about movies, "This feels a lot more straightforward, it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.”
Furthermore, The Wolf of Wall Street actress recently launched new gin brand Papa Salt with Tom and her three other friends