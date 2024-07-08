Hollywood

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant with husband Tom Ackerley

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley

Barbie starlet Margot Robbie is seemingly pregnant and her husband Tom Ackerley are seemingly

An insider exclusively told PEOPLE that the Suicide Squad actress is expecting her first baby after she was photographed with Tom carefully boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como.

Margot and her partner met for the first time on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française back in 2013.

Tom was an assistant director back then and the renowned actress was in front of the camera.

Margot and Tom exchanged the wedding vows in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.

She previously told The Times the secret of her blockbuster movies.

"You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it or how it will be received," Margot talked about movies, "This feels a lot more straightforward, it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.”

Furthermore, The Wolf of Wall Street actress recently launched new gin brand Papa Salt with Tom and her three other friends

Jacqueline Fernandez relishes alone time reading her fav ' A Court of Thorns and Roses'

Jacqueline Fernandez relishes alone time reading her fav ' A Court of Thorns and Roses'

France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right

France’s left-wing coalition pulls off shock victory over far-right
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post

Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post

Hollywood News

Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ official teaser takes internet by storm
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Ewan Mitchell spills beans about BIGGEST ‘seismic’ battle in ‘House of the Dragon’
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Taylor Swift’s ‘bloody corpse’ TV cameo scares fans as it resurfaces
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post
Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'