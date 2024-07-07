Taylor Swift’s ‘bloody corpse’ TV cameo scares fans as it resurfaces

Hollywood

  by Web Desk
  July 07, 2024
Taylor Swift has proved to be the biggest singing star with record-breaking albums as well as Eras Tour, but her accomplishment as an actor has freaked fans out.

It was in 20089 that she made a television debut through her then-favorite show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, calling it a “dream job.”

Currently resurfacing online, the singer played a “troubled teen murder victim” named Haley Jones in an episode titled Turn, Turn, Turn.

She’s known for her face-fresh signature blonde hair, but for the part had turned things upside down with a gothic transformation by rocking ravel locks, facial piercings, and smoky eyes.

Few minutes into the story, Taylor Swift’s character was found in a parking lot after being stabbed to death by someone.

Now, the amount of blood that the vocalist was loaded with shocked some shudders out of not just fans but her mother, Andrea Swift, too!

Even as she laid down playing a lifeless corpse in the autopsy room, there were some brutally bloody scenes.

Speaking of this, Taylor Swift told MTV, “My mom was freaked out. I was open-eye dead, literally had to stare off into nothing and not breathe during the close ups... not flinch or anything.”

“All my friends know that my dream is to die on CSI. I’ve always wanted to be one of the characters on there that they’re trying to figure out what happened to,” she gushed.

Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet
Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’
Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2
Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post
Kendrick Lamar reportedly takes dig at Drake with ‘Not Like Us’
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth