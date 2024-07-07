King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question

King Charles had met his wife-to-be, Princess Diana, just a handful number of times before proposing her with an engagement question.
According to Mirror, he reportedly told close friends of desperately wanting to call off the marriage as the couple barely knew each other, but it was too late by then.
As the outer world went on to think that their royal wedding was a fairy tale, Princess Diana later revealed that it was very short of that.
She described the engagement with King Charles “ghastly,” saying that his answer to people asking if they had fallen in love “traumatized her.”
In a documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, Your Majesty’s then-wife said, “We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement.”
“And this ridiculous reporter said, ‘Are you in love?’ I thought, what a thick question! So I said, ‘Yes, of course, we are,’ ” she recalled.
But, then, King Charles intervened, splashing her made-up answer down with a huge bucket of dismissal.
Princess Diana continued, “And Charles turned round and said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And that threw me completely! I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatized me.”
A Channel 5 documentary further revealed that as King Charles proposed his future wife, he didn’t embrace her lovingly.
Your Majesty only called late Queen Elizabeth, informing her that he has “done it.”