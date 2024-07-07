Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops unseen glimpses from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet soiree

  • July 07, 2024
Justin Bieber, who made the audience go gaga with his magical performance at Anant Ambani’s Sangeet ceremony, dropped a glimpse from the soiree.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Peaches crooner shared several images and videos. 


The photo album that went viral featured Bieber casually posing with the couple of the hour.

The trio showed off their bright smile in the picture as the soon-to-be married couple rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s biggest pop sensation.

In the next photo, Bieber interacted with the Ambanis and the guests gathered.

The rest featured the Baby hitmaker having the time of their life chatting and laughing away.

He was also joined backstage by Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani, her sister Diya Mehta, as well as Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal, and others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant invited Bieber to sing at the festivities and the latter truly aced his performance by performing some of his smash hits.

On the feeds, he also shared clips of rehearsing his performance and doing a soundcheck at the venue.

Soon after wrapping up his much-loved performance and getting clicked, Justin Bieber flew back home to his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber. 

