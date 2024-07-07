Kate Winslet grieves for 'Titanic' Producer Jon Landau: ‘can’t believe he’s gone’

Kate Winslet has remembered her Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau, following the news of his death at 63.
In a statement to Deadline, Winslet, who had known Landau since she was 20 years old, praised his passion for filmmaking as she stated, “Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men.”
“He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people,” she added.
The Regime actor went on to express, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work.”
“He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.,” Winslet concluded.
Meanwhile James Cameron also paid tribute to his late Lightstorm Entertainment partner in a statement with Deadline.
“The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau,” he stated.
“I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away,” Cameron added.
Moreover, according to Variety, Jon Landau died on Friday, July 5 due to cancer.