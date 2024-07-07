Rohit Sharma to lead India in WTC and Champions Trophy after T20 World Cup win

Following India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) and the ICC Champions Trophy.
In a video message on Sunday, July 7, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed Rohit as captain for the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.
Shah expressed confidence in Rohit's leadership, hoping he will guide India to the finals and win both tournaments.
He said, "I am confident that under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, we will win the WTC final and the Champions Trophy."
He dedicated the T20 World Cup triumph to Rohit, Virat Kohli, outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Shah highlighted India's recent performances, including their ODI World Cup final loss to Australia in November 2023.
Meanwhile, Shah praised key players for their contributions in the final five overs against South Africa, specifically mentioning Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.
India ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought with a seven-run victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on June 29.
Afterwards, Rohit and Kohli both announced their retirements from T20 internationals.