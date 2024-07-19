Is Joe Biden withdrawing from presidential race after COVID?

US President Joe Biden is planning to withdraw from the presidential race as soon as this weekend, reveal a report.
Radar Online reporter Mark Halperin claimed that Biden is all set to end his campaign for the 2024 election by the weekend. The journalist, on July 18, took it to X (previously known as Twitter) and stated that he had heard that Biden would most likely announce his withdrawal on Sunday.
The 81-year-old is in self-isolation at his Delaware home after he was tested positive for COVID, forcing him to immediately stop his campaign activities.
Moreover, many senior-ranking White House and campaign officials now believe that the Democratic candidate should leave his campaign for a second term, reported CNN.
One of the Democratic governors who is in close touch with party officials said on Thursday, “The next 72 hours are big. This can’t go on much longer.” Another senior Democrat asserted, “Everyone is saying it privately. People see and feel the walls closing in.”
To note, pressure has been mounting on President Biden to reconsider his candidature for the presidential election after the first debate with Donald Trump. However, the president has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to withdraw from the race.