Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC

Ivanka Trump made a surprising return to politics on Thursday night by joining her family on stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC).
She had distanced herself from her father Donald Trump's re-election campaign and political life after the January 6 Capitol riot, moving to Miami with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.
In November 2022, when Trump announced his third presidential run, Ivanka stated she wanted to prioritize her children and family life over politics.
However, she made a rare public appearance at the RNC as her father accepted the Republican nomination.
Dressed in a white suit, Ivanka stood with Kushner and other Trump family members, smiling as Melania Trump entered the Milwaukee auditorium to applause.
Ivanka and Melania, who had both avoided the 2024 campaign, joined Trump on stage as he and vice-presidential pick JD Vance accepted the GOP nomination.
The night featured several Trump family members celebrating on stage with balloons filling the air.
Notably absent was Trump's youngest son, Barron, who had prior commitments.
During his speech, Trump thanked his family, giving special mentions to his wife Melania and all his children and grandchildren.
He said, "On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. And, Melania, thank you very much. You also did something really beautiful, a letter to America calling for national unity."