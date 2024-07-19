World

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC

Ivanka Trump had stepped away from political life following the January 6 Capitol riot

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024


Ivanka Trump made a surprising return to politics on Thursday night by joining her family on stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

She had distanced herself from her father Donald Trump's re-election campaign and political life after the January 6 Capitol riot, moving to Miami with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

In November 2022, when Trump announced his third presidential run, Ivanka stated she wanted to prioritize her children and family life over politics.

However, she made a rare public appearance at the RNC as her father accepted the Republican nomination.

Dressed in a white suit, Ivanka stood with Kushner and other Trump family members, smiling as Melania Trump entered the Milwaukee auditorium to applause.

Ivanka and Melania, who had both avoided the 2024 campaign, joined Trump on stage as he and vice-presidential pick JD Vance accepted the GOP nomination.

The night featured several Trump family members celebrating on stage with balloons filling the air.

Notably absent was Trump's youngest son, Barron, who had prior commitments.

During his speech, Trump thanked his family, giving special mentions to his wife Melania and all his children and grandchildren.

He said, "On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. And, Melania, thank you very much. You also did something really beautiful, a letter to America calling for national unity."

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends

Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims

Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

World News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Is Joe Biden withdrawing from presidential race after COVID?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
King Charles and Volodymyr Zelensky exchange warm greetings at EPC summit
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Keir Starmer calls for EU unity in support of Ukraine amid global challenges
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
JD Vance officially accepts Republican vice president nomination
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump addresses Republican National Convention
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Biden goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Thai police uncover reason behind deaths of 6 guests at luxury hotel