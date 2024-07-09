Hollywood

Emma Watson's 'mystery teacher boyfriend' revealed: details

Emma Watson allegedly dating a knowledgeable PhD student

  July 09, 2024
Emma Watson’s newly emerged secret flame has been revealed to be a fellow student at Oxford University named Kieran Brown.

The pair was recently delighting over munches in a stop by at a pastry shop near their institute, where they were pictured gazing each other away quite romantically.

It came just a few days after Emma Watson was spotted getting a buzz out of kissing her boyfriend in a public street, according to Daily Mail.

She is currently enrolled at a part-time Master’s degree, knocking down a course in creative writing at the world famous education center.

On the other hand, Kieran Brown is finishing up “a PhD in 19th century literature and economics.” He has taught at different colleges, and is now named among Oxford’s faculty of English.

At least over one year ago, the Harry Potter actor had split from ex-beau Brandon Green, who is the son of a very controversial businessman.

Now it seems that she has moved on with someone she adores, as was observed during their time at the bakery in Jericho.

An insider reported that Emma Watson shared “a nice vibe” with Kieran Brown.

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere
Taylor Swift’s pal Ice Spice stands up for her amid booing at festival
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ official teaser takes internet by storm
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley
Ewan Mitchell spills beans about BIGGEST ‘seismic’ battle in ‘House of the Dragon’
Taylor Swift’s ‘bloody corpse’ TV cameo scares fans as it resurfaces
Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet
Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’
Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars