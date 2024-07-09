Emma Watson’s ‘mystery teacher boyfriend’ revealed: details

Emma Watson’s newly emerged secret flame has been revealed to be a fellow student at Oxford University named Kieran Brown.
The pair was recently delighting over munches in a stop by at a pastry shop near their institute, where they were pictured gazing each other away quite romantically.
It came just a few days after Emma Watson was spotted getting a buzz out of kissing her boyfriend in a public street, according to Daily Mail.
She is currently enrolled at a part-time Master’s degree, knocking down a course in creative writing at the world famous education center.
On the other hand, Kieran Brown is finishing up “a PhD in 19th century literature and economics.” He has taught at different colleges, and is now named among Oxford’s faculty of English.
At least over one year ago, the Harry Potter actor had split from ex-beau Brandon Green, who is the son of a very controversial businessman.
Now it seems that she has moved on with someone she adores, as was observed during their time at the bakery in Jericho.
An insider reported that Emma Watson shared “a nice vibe” with Kieran Brown.