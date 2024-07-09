Sir Ian McKellen hides neck during injury recovery

Sir Ian McKellen is still “on the mend” as he covered his neck with a blue scarf while appearing in public for the second time after stage fall.
The actor, who played Professor Dumbledore in the famous Harry Potter film franchise, was out to shop for some things.
During this time, he kept quite a low profile by pulling a round hat over his face.
According to Daily Mail, Sir Ian McKellen was last spotted during the previous week, arriving at a “local Waitrose with a neck brace and his hand in a splint.”
So far, his seemingly energetic and determined state shows that he’s recovering well.
It was on June 17 that the star suffered a fall at the Noel Coward Theatre in London while acting in a fight sequence for a play called Player Kings.
He reportedly tripped over a spare drop, receiving injuries on his wrist and neck, and since pulling out of the show as per doctors’ advice.
Two weeks later, Sir Ian McKellen wrote to his followers, saying, “I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries are on the mend.”
“My doctors promise a complete recovery – but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks,” he added.