Cillian Murphy's first look from 'Steve' set shocks fans

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Cillian Murphy has stunned fans with his latest transformation, appearing virtually unrecognizable sporting a grey beard on the set of his upcoming film Steve.

As per the Mirror, the Peaky Blinder star dressed in layers, a rain jacket pulled up over his head, and a crimson hood.

Murphy tried to slip out of the way of the cameras, looking dishevelled in a blue suit jacket and a soiled white button-down shirt.

While he was getting into a car, set personnel placed an umbrella over his head.

P.C: Mirror
He will now be appearing in Max Porter's Shy, a novel that Netflix is adapting which is set in the mid-1990s, the movie centres on a crucial day in the life of the Oppenheimer star’s character, Steve, the head teacher at a reform institution.

Steve struggles with his mental health while trying to defend the honour of the college and its inevitable demise.

Production on the film is expected to conclude this week in the UK.

To note, Murphy will set to reprise his same role from Peaky Blinders in the planned spin-off movie as the the creator of the programme said earlier this year.

