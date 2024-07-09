Entertainment

Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her 'unforgettable' F1 race

Kriti Sanon attended the British Grand Prix in Silverstone over the weekend

  July 09, 2024
Kriti Sanon attended the British Grand Prix in Silverstone over the weekend
Kriti Sanon attended the British Grand Prix in Silverstone over the weekend 

Kriti Sanon graced her very first Formula 1 race at the  British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England on July 7, 2024.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Monday to start the week, the Ganapath actress shared a thread of pictures and videos from the event.

Alongside the pictures, the Adipurush starlet penned, “ What a Day! What an experience! My first race ever that too at the home of F1, Silverstone.”

“And what a race!!! Thank you @pepejeansindia @pepejeans for these unforgettable memories,” the caption further read.


In the pictures shared, the diva nailed denim-on-denim while joyously posing at the racing area.

Her die-hard fans upon seeing the Crew actress acing the F1 race showered love in the comments section of her post.

One fan started off, “ All the photos are so beautiful.”

“ Your cutest smile,” wrote another.

The third added, “ You in denim is the best combination ever.”

“ My happy Krits,” the fourth penned.

From Bollywood, Kriti was the only celebrity who got the opportunity to showcase her skills and be part of such a prestigious event while Brad Pitt, Hollywood’s most famous actor, also walked hand-in-hand at the Grand Prix with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has an exciting lineup of projects. She will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kajol.

Last year, she announced plans to start her own production house, Blue Butterfly films via an Instagram post where she wrote, “ And its time to shift the gear.”

"I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today. I absolutely love every bit and aspect of film-making.” 

