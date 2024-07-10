Ariana Grande breaks silence on brutal criticism about her voice

Ariana Grande has finally addressed the trolls about her “Glinda” voice.
On July 9, She appeared on the Evan Ross Katz’s Shut Up Evan podcast to slammed down the haters.
The Wicked star first got candid about her viral clip, in which she can be seen chaining her voice from a lower register to a high one.
Ariana explained, "that's a normal thing that people do."
She also highlighted how her male co-stars are treated differently than her.
Ariana explained, "I mean, you see male actors.... It's always after the fact that they're like, 'Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He's a brilliant performer!' And then, god forbid, I sneeze like Glinda or something, or if I make an intonation… it's just that I'm crazy or 'Should someone check on her?' It's the weirdest thing."
During the shoot of her upcoming movie with co-star Cynthia Erivo, the pop artist confessed that she has been working on her voice.
Ariana spent time training her “voice to sort of do different things."
Her highly-anticipated film Wicked will release on November 22, 2024.