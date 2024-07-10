Entertainment

Ariana Grande breaks silence on brutal criticism about her voice

Ariana Grande slammed down haters in latest statement

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Ariana Grande breaks silence on brutal criticism about her voice
Ariana Grande breaks silence on brutal criticism about her voice

Ariana Grande has finally addressed the trolls about her “Glinda” voice.

On July 9, She appeared on the Evan Ross Katz’s Shut Up Evan podcast to slammed down the haters.

The Wicked star first got candid about her viral clip, in which she can be seen chaining her voice from a lower register to a high one.

Ariana explained, "that's a normal thing that people do."

She also highlighted how her male co-stars are treated differently than her.

Ariana explained, "I mean, you see male actors.... It's always after the fact that they're like, 'Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He's a brilliant performer!' And then, god forbid, I sneeze like Glinda or something, or if I make an intonation… it's just that I'm crazy or 'Should someone check on her?' It's the weirdest thing."

During the shoot of her upcoming movie with co-star Cynthia Erivo, the pop artist confessed that she has been working on her voice.

Ariana spent time training her “voice to sort of do different things."

Her highly-anticipated film Wicked will release on November 22, 2024.

Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals

Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
Travis Kelce visits Ryan Murphy on ‘Grotesquerie’ set

Travis Kelce visits Ryan Murphy on ‘Grotesquerie’ set
Sam Rubin cause of death disclosed after nearly 2 months: Details

Sam Rubin cause of death disclosed after nearly 2 months: Details
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce

Entertainment News

Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Lisa Kudrow shuts down Jennifer Aniston claiming she 'hated' 'Friends' audience
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Travis Kelce visits Ryan Murphy on ‘Grotesquerie’ set
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sam Rubin cause of death disclosed after nearly 2 months: Details
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Feroze Khan, new wife Zainab stun in couple photo
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Pete Davidson and actress Madelyn Cline call it quits
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Taylor Swift surprises fans with her 'Favorite Songs’ at 113th Eras Tour show
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Ariana Grande celebrates ‘Eternal Sunshine’s 4-month anniversary
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Usher steals the show at Essence Fest with ‘Confessions’ performance
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Maria Menounos turns heads with 15-year-old dress at friend’s wedding
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Fahad Mustafa’s comeback with ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ wows fans
Sophia Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce
Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her 'unforgettable' F1 race